 

Western Cape man arrested for allegedly stabbing his 16-month-old daughter to death during domestic dispute

2020-01-10 13:06

Jenna Etheridge

(Photo: Getty Images)

A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing his 16-month-old daughter to death during a domestic dispute near Swellendam, Western Cape police said on Friday.

The girl was murdered on the Bloemhof farm in Buffelsjagrivier around 15:30 on Thursday, according to Captain Malcolm Pojie.

"Whilst fighting with his partner over work on a farm in a neighbouring town (Witsand), the suspect grabbed hold of the child, took her outside the dwelling, where he fatally stabbed the child," he said.

The girl, identified as Alime Mbasha, was cut and stabbed in the neck and chest. She died at the scene.

Pojie said the child's 24-year-old mother had sustained minor injuries during the attack.

The little girl's father, 33, was arrested and detained at Swellendam police station.

He is expected to appear on charges of murder in the Swellendam Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata said she was appalled to hear about the child's murder, and said justice must prevail.


