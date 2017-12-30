 

Western Cape matrics to get results earlier

2017-12-30 16:56

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

(File, News24)

Cape Town – Western Cape matric candidates will be able to collect their National Senior Certificate results an hour earlier in the Western Cape on Friday, January 5, 2018.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Paddy Attwell said candidates could collect their results at their schools from 11:00, instead of 12 noon as originally planned.

"The Western Cape Education Department has decided to release the results an hour earlier to make it easier for Muslim candidates to attend Friday prayers," said Attwell.

Umalusi, the national body responsible for certifying the results, announced their approval of the results on Friday, December 29.

Angie Motshekga, the Minister of Basic Education, will announce the national results on Thursday, January 4.

- Please note that News24 is only allowed to publish the Western Cape Matric results on Saturday, 6 January.

