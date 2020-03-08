 

Western Cape Ombudsman to probe police's alleged failure' to provide adequate victim support

2020-03-08 18:01

Ntwaagae Seleka

The Western Cape Police Ombudsman will probe allegations of the police's apparent inability to provide adequate victim support at police stations.

Spokesperson Deidré Foster said the Ombudsman had received a complaint from an NGO about the police's alleged inability to provide adequate victim support as prescribed in its victim empowerment programme.

Foster added the complaint alluded to allegations that victims experienced secondary trauma when they approach the police, often having to wait for hours, or being forced to speak to police officers in public. 

"Further allegations allude to members not being adequately trained to deal with victims of crime, and officials not knowing or understanding the national directives on victim empowerment of the South African Police Service.  

"On Friday, a notice was published in the Provincial Gazette that calls for public comment. We urge all concerned and affected citizens to contact our office to share their experiences. We also ask that when communicating with our office, they include as much information as possible."

This includes specific reference to the date, time, police station applicable, police officers involved, the case number and brief comments about the alleged incidents.

Due to the nature of this investigation, the comments may be submitted anonymously.  

"The closing date for public comment is 17 April," said Foster. 

Read more on:    saps  |  abuse
/News
