Western Cape SAPS tells Uber, Bolt drivers to request police escort when entering Nyanga after driver shot dead

The Western Cape SAPS has told e-hailing taxi services to contact local police for escorts when called out to Nyanga in Cape Town.

This after a 30-year-old driver was found dead inside his vehicle in Zwelitsha Drive.



Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said detectives were still following leads to establish the motive behind the attack.

No items were stolen from the deceased.

Potelwa said the driver was allegedly called out to the area by a potential client around 05:00. He was later found dead, with a gunshot wound to the head.

"Cartridges and a knife were found in the vehicle. There were some damages to the vehicle," Potelwa said.

Nyanga is the murder capital of South Africa, this despite a 6.2% decrease in the number of cases in 2018/19, according to the latest South African police crime statistics.