Western Cape set to cook as temperatures top 30 degrees

Cape Town city bowl is seen from Signal Hill. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

The Western Cape is set to cook as the temperature peaks at 33°C this week.

According to data from the South African Weather Service (SAWS), the maximum temperature in Cape Town will hit 33°C on Tuesday and 32°C on Wednesday.

SAWS issued a red alert for the Western Cape, the western parts of the Northern Cape and the western parts of the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

The warning relates to hot weather that could result in veld fires.

"Today, we have strong interior winds in that section, and that's why we have a veld fire warning," SAWS forecaster Victoria Nurse told News24.

Dam levels

In Beaufort West, the temperature will spike at 33°C and people in Laingsburg can expect 36°C on Tuesday. While it's predicted to be partly cloudy, Vredendal will hit 38°C, SAWS predicted.

Data from Windy.com showed a strong high-pressure system off the east of the country, driving warm air into the interior.

SAWS predicts that Johannesburg, Pretoria and Bloemfontein will be warm in the mid-20s.

However, Durban will experience a high of 31°C on Wednesday and Thursday with an expectation of rain on Friday (29°C).

Windy.com showed that a weak cold front system will develop to the west coast of the country by Thursday, but is unlikely to bring any rain to the Western Cape.

On Thursday, the dam levels for Cape Town stood at a healthy 75.6% of capacity, down slightly from 76% last week, but significantly higher than the 38.5% in 2017.

Across the drought-affected province the capacity stands at 66.2% for the 44 main dams as of October 15, according to the provincial government.



It’s only 8am and I’m already melting in this #CapeTown heat ??Skipped spring straight into summer schucks! ?? — vusi gubeni (@Vusi_Gubeni) October 23, 2018

Goodmorning Cape Town. How did yall sleep in last night's heat?? I know we asker for some sun but wow?????? — Browny (@Bronwyn_frans) October 23, 2018

Cape Town heat ???? It's not even midday!!!! — Shawn Neo (@IamShawnNeo) October 23, 2018

Remember #CapeTown with the 40 degree heat this week, we are still on level 5 water restrictions. #Useyourbuckets — Belinda Verster (@versterb101) October 23, 2018

