 

Western Cape teen gets 12 years for stealing 2km of copper cable

2019-09-15 22:35

Jenni Evans

(File, Supplied)

(File, Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Western Cape teen has been sentenced to a hefty 12 years in prison for stealing almost 2km of copper cable in Robertson, police said on Sunday. 

Spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the 18-year-old had made off with 1 800m of copper cable belonging to Eskom last year. 

It's removal had caused electricity interruptions in the area. 

Rwexana said Rethabile Mxolisi was sentenced to 12 years in prison by the Robertson Magistrate's Court a week ago, in terms of the Criminal Amendment Act, for tampering with, damage to, and theft of essential infrastructure.

Acting Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi said he considered the conviction and sentencing a deterrent to would-be cable thieves. 

"Tampering, damage and theft of copper cable is a serious offence that impacts on essential services such as rail, telephone and electricity services. The economy of the country also suffers as a result of these offences," Mfazi was quoted as saying.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Massive search for boy swept to sea near PE

2019-09-15 21:27

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Lekker Sunday for two Daily Lotto players 2019-09-15 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 