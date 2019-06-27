Western Cape warned to brace for gale-force winds as powerful cold front approaches

A powerful cold front is expected to bring strong winds and rain to the Western Cape on Thursday evening, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned.

The SAWS warned that gale-force north-westerly winds of between 65km/h and 70km/h could be expected along the coast.

"The cold front is still a little bit to the west of the country at the moment. It will make a closer approach by the evening - that is when the conditions are going to change," SAWS forecaster Puseleso Mofokeng told News24.

While there was sunshine in Cape Town on Thursday afternoon, the approach of the front was expected to result in strong winds and rain.

"It's going to become cloudy with a 60% chance of showers over extreme western parts," said Mofokeng.

Rough seas

However, while the minimum forecast temperature is set at 10°C, no snowfall is expected as the front makes landfall.

"The system will be too quick to have snowfall forming. We don't see snowfall," Mofokeng said.

Data from Windy.com indicates that the wind speed ahead of the front is peaking at 40 knots (74km/h) and peak rainfall is 15mm.

The SAWS has warned of an approaching cold front. (SAWS)

As a result of the strong winds, there will be rough seas around the Cape coast.

"Between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas the seas will be quite rough. Waves will 6m high. But to the west coast - north of Slangkop – we are expecting waves of 4m to 5m," said Mofokeng.

There is also a high fire danger in the interior.

According to the SAWS, some areas of the Northern Cape will be at risk of veld fires as a result of the front.

"Most of the Northern Cape will have strong winds. It is also very dry."

He said this was combined with the winds.

"We therefore don't encourage the public to start fires. It's going to be difficult to extinguish," said Mofokeng.

