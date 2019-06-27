 

Western Cape warned to brace for gale-force winds as powerful cold front approaches

2019-06-27 13:31

Duncan Alfreds

Storm. (file)

Storm. (file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A powerful cold front is expected to bring strong winds and rain to the Western Cape on Thursday evening, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned.

The SAWS warned that gale-force north-westerly winds of between 65km/h and 70km/h could be expected along the coast.

"The cold front is still a little bit to the west of the country at the moment. It will make a closer approach by the evening - that is when the conditions are going to change," SAWS forecaster Puseleso Mofokeng told News24.

While there was sunshine in Cape Town on Thursday afternoon, the approach of the front was expected to result in strong winds and rain.

"It's going to become cloudy with a 60% chance of showers over extreme western parts," said Mofokeng.

Rough seas

However, while the minimum forecast temperature is set at 10°C, no snowfall is expected as the front makes landfall.

"The system will be too quick to have snowfall forming. We don't see snowfall," Mofokeng said.

Data from Windy.com indicates that the wind speed ahead of the front is peaking at 40 knots (74km/h) and peak rainfall is 15mm.

Weather warning.

The SAWS has warned of an approaching cold front. (SAWS)

As a result of the strong winds, there will be rough seas around the Cape coast.

"Between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas the seas will be quite rough. Waves will 6m high. But to the west coast - north of Slangkop – we are expecting waves of 4m to 5m," said Mofokeng.

There is also a high fire danger in the interior.

According to the SAWS, some areas of the Northern Cape will be at risk of veld fires as a result of the front.

"Most of the Northern Cape will have strong winds. It is also very dry."

He said this was combined with the winds.

"We therefore don't encourage the public to start fires. It's going to be difficult to extinguish," said Mofokeng.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    saws  |  weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: 'To all South Africans, I really apologise' - Agrizzi sorry for using k-word

2019-06-27 12:55

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two lucky winners tonight! 2019-06-26 21:35 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 