Western Cape's weekend murders down, but concern grows over army's effectiveness

Work towards zero

Premier Alan Winde said there may have been less murders but that families are still grieving their loved ones.

"We must be working towards zero, and nothing more. We are relieved to see the number of murders decline, however, this is of little comfort when 34 families are grieving the loss of a loved one," said Winde.

He said at this week's provincial cabinet meeting that they would be receiving a report from the SA Police Service (SAPS) on crime and safety operations and the use of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

"We want to understand what the police, working with the army, are doing to prevent crime and curb violence."