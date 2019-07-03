 

Westville Prison: Durban manager suspended after 'drug use', fighting videos emerge

2019-07-03 13:00

Jan Gerber

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola. (Lucky Morajane, Gallo Images, Daily Sun, file)



The Department of Correctional Services has suspended the senior manager for corporate affairs in its Durban management area, after two incidents at Westville Prison recently made the news.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola made the announcement on Wednesday at a press briefing in Cape Town.

In the one incident, a video went viral of wardens encouraging inmates to fight at the prison.

Another video emerged from the same prison where inmates could be seen sniffing a white substance.

WATCH: Westville Prison videos of 'drug use', fighting emerge

"Both of these investigations have revealed that there was a complete dereliction of duty and or maladministration at the Durban management area," Lamola said.

"As a result, the National Commissioner (Arthur Fraser) has recommended that the senior manager responsible for corporate affairs, Mr Mohan, be placed under suspension."

More to follow.

