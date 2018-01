What To Read Next

Cape Town - The remains of a humpback whale, which washed ashore at Strand Beach on Friday, have been removed.

City of Cape Town Executive Drector of Safety and Security, Richard Bosman, said the beach had to be closed yesterday for bathers safety, as they needed specialised machinery and vehicles to remove the carcass.

A flatbed truck was used to remove the carcass on Saturday morning.

The beach has since been reopened.