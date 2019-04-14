UPDATE: Whale shark carcass washed out to sea, back ashore, then removed

The whale shark carcass that was found on Camps Bay beach in Cape Town has been removed from the beach and taken in for disposal, National Sea Rescue Institute has said.

This after City of Cape Town authorities were notified on Sunday afternoon that the whale shark had drifted ashore and was in shallow surf, NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said.

"CoCT Solid Waste Management, in an operation coordinated by CoCT Coastal Management, removed the whale shark from beach for disposal. Samples have been collected for scientific research," said Lambinon.

On Saturday night the whale was washed into the surf at high tide.

This after the shark was found to be in poor health on shore and died earlier on Saturday afternoon.

Lambinon had said the City of Cape Town solid waste removal were unable to reach it during efforts to remove it for disposal on Sunday morning.

"The carcass appears to have lost buoyancy and there is the possibility that it may not wash ashore. If the carcass washes ashore it will be recovered for disposal but failing this it can be expected that natural decomposition will occur at sea," Lambinon earlier said.

The NSRI had warned the public on the Atlantic Seaboard around Camps Bay to be cautious due to the possibility of increased shark activity that may result from the decomposing carcass.

"However NSRI are urging the public to take heed of this precautionary advisory in the awareness that a whale shark carcass remains in the surfline at Camps Bay beach currently decomposing naturally," he said.