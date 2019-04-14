 

UPDATE: Whale shark carcass washed out to sea, back ashore, then removed

2019-04-14 18:33

Sesona Ngqakamba

Whale stranded on Camps Bay beach.

Whale stranded on Camps Bay beach. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The whale shark carcass that was found on Camps Bay beach in Cape Town has been removed from the beach and taken in for disposal, National Sea Rescue Institute has said. 

This after City of Cape Town authorities were notified on Sunday afternoon that the whale shark had drifted ashore and was in shallow surf, NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said. 

"CoCT Solid Waste Management, in an operation coordinated by CoCT Coastal Management, removed the whale shark from beach for disposal. Samples have been collected for scientific research," said Lambinon.

On Saturday night the whale was washed into the surf at high tide. 

This after the shark was found to be in poor health on shore and died earlier on Saturday afternoon.

Lambinon had said the City of Cape Town solid waste removal were unable to reach it during efforts to remove it for disposal on Sunday morning.

SEE: Cape Town beachgoers try to save beached whale shark

"The carcass appears to have lost buoyancy and there is the possibility that it may not wash ashore. If the carcass washes ashore it will be recovered for disposal but failing this it can be expected that natural decomposition will occur at sea," Lambinon earlier said.

The NSRI had warned the public on the Atlantic Seaboard around Camps Bay to be cautious due to the possibility of increased shark activity that may result from the decomposing carcass.

"However NSRI are urging the public to take heed of this precautionary advisory in the awareness that a whale shark carcass remains in the surfline at Camps Bay beach currently decomposing naturally," he said.

Read more on:    cape town  |  animals
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Rape, murder-accused teen dies in Mpumalanga police cells

2019-04-14 17:02

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
A Daily Lotto player is R400 000 richer after Saturday's draw 2019-04-13 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 