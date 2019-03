The carcass of a whale, which is believed to have died after being struck by a ship, washed ashore in Cape Town on Saturday afternoon, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

Eyewitnesses had reported seeing a whale amongst rocks, between Clifton and Glen beach, said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

On arrival, NSRI crew from Bakoven confirmed it was the carcass of a 6-7 metre juvenile Southern Right whale.

Lambinon said City of Cape Town law enforcement officers and Marine Animal Stranding members were dispatched to the area.

NSRI swimmers got into the surf and rigged a towline, before towing the carcass to the Oceana Power Boat Club.

The city's law enforcement and Solid Waste Management would arrange for its removal.

"Samples for research will be taken by the Department of Environmental Affairs – Oceans and Coasts and Gregg Oelofse of the CoCT Marine Animal Stranding Network confirmed that it is suspected that the whale died from injuries sustained from a ship strike."