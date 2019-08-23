What a lot I got! These are SA's 5 biggest PowerBall and Lotto winners

With the total estimated payout of Friday's PowerBall standing at more than R200m, it is quite possible that one lucky person could go from working hard to sailing around the world in their own yacht. Or finally telling their annoying boss exactly where they can stick their job.

Many people have dreams of what they would do should they win big in South Africa's Lottery or PowerBall draws. But for some, the dream has become reality.

Here are South Africa's five biggest PowerBall and Lotto winners, according to lottery.co.za.

PowerBall winners:

Jackpot: R232m

Location: Cape Town

Winner: Anonymous

Date: February 19, 2019

A record-breaking PowerBall jackpot came to the boil after virtually a whole summer without a winner, jumping up to R232m for the draw on February 19, 2019. A single ticket matched all the numbers and the winner came forward to claim the money one week later, opting to stay anonymous.

It was revealed, however, that the ticket belonged to a man in his 50s from Cape Town who worked in a blue collar job and had no intention of quitting work. He picked his own numbers and spent just R22.50 on buying his tickets at an OK Mini Mart in Tygerdal. His main focus for the money was to give his children the best education possible.

Jackpot: R145m

Location: Secunda

Winner: Anonymous

Date: August 3, 2018

An engineer from Secunda revealed that he had used his dreams for guidance after winning R145m. The young man, who did not want his name to be disclosed, had picked the number 4 as his PowerBall, based on the "Fafi" system of dream analysis and associating objects or events with numbers, having dreamt of a fight before he played.

The winner bought his R20 ticket from Evander Diensstasie at 1 Rotter Dam Road, Evander, and decided to keep his ticket in his sock over the weekend until he was ready to claim. He even said that he was too afraid to go outside before he claimed the money in case something happened to him.

Jackpot: R102m

Location: Bloemfontein

Winner: Anonymous

Date: June 3, 2011

The winning PowerBall ticket for the R102m draw on June 3, 2011, was nearly thrown away after the player asked for it to be checked and the cashier's scanner failed twice in a row. The winner said it might as well be discarded as it probably wasn't a lucky ticket, but the cashier finally got the scanner working at the third attempt and a message appeared to say the player needed to visit a lottery office.



The man bought his ticket at the Spitskop Total fuel station in Langenhovenpark, Bloemfontein, and said he wanted to use his money to expand his business.

Jackpot: R91m

Location: Western Cape

Winner: Anonymous

Date: February 12, 2010

A 43-year-old woman from the Western Cape was revealed to be the winner of this enormous jackpot. She kept the lucky ticket in her husband's wallet and they booked into a hotel for a few days before claiming the money, not even telling their two teenage children straight away.

They planned to use the money to buy a new home and a car for their eldest child.

Another person, deaf-mute cleaner Stanley Philander, had been widely and wrongly reported to be the winner after he contacted the media to claim he was. He had a ticket with the winning numbers, but lottery operator Gidani clarified that he had bought his ticket after the draw had taken place.

Jackpot: R87m

Location: Limpopo

Winner: Anonymous

Date: July 22, 2016

A Limpopo man who for 16 years prayed every time he bought a lottery ticket declared that his R87m was "a gift from God". A 45-year-old government worker, he said he had no plans to give up his job and would use the money to help others who were in need of assistance.

He insisted that he would not make any big changes to his life, although he was keen to buy a mansion in Gauteng or Mpumalanga.

Lotto winners:

Jackpot: R110m



Location: Cape Town



Winners: Anonymous



Date: January 27, 2018

There were four winning tickets in the biggest Lotto draw of all time, each worth R27.5m. It took 21 rollovers to create the R110m jackpot, with no winners for two-and-a-half months.

One of the lucky winners left it almost a full year to come forward, claiming the prize just a day before it expired. He was described as a 58-year-old from Ravensmead but did not want any further information to be divulged.

Jackpot: R79m



Location: Cape Town



Winner: Anonymous



Date: May 4, 2019

The Cape Town winner of this big jackpot revealed that she wanted to give R2m to a petrol attendant who had always been polite and helpful.

She also intended to buy a house with a garden for her grandson to play in, and pay for her daughter to quit her job as a call-centre agent so she could fulfil a dream of studying towards a psychology degree.

Jackpot: R58m



Location: Cape Town



Winners: Anonymous



Date: May 12, 2018



A woman in her 50s celebrated Mother's Day in style with a cool R58m win. She revealed that she normally only played PowerBall but decided to give Lotto a go because she noticed it was a particularly large jackpot.



She said she would only carry on working for another six months before handing over her responsibilities and taking an early retirement.

Jackpot: R58m



Location: South Africa



Winners: Anonymous



Date: April 24, 2013



Two lucky ticket holders shared this R58m Lotto jackpot, which stood as the record for the highest prize ever given away on the game for almost five years.

The jackpot was largely created by a special draw a few weeks earlier on March 30, when the top prize was boosted to a guaranteed R40m even though it had only been worth R1.2m the draw before.

Jackpot: R58m



Location: Pretoria



Winners: Anonymous



Date: November 24, 2018



The biggest Lotto Plus 1 prize of all time was split between two players, including one grandfather from Pretoria who ran organisations for the elderly and children living with disabilities.

He insisted that he would use his winnings to support his local community, having found it "heart-breaking" that his charity previously did not have enough money to help out everyone as he would have liked.

Compiled by Riaan Grobler