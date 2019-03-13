'What have they done wrong?' - Magashule defends national list

The ANC has defended its decision to include members, who have been implicated in alleged corruption, on its national list.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule defended Malusi Gigaba, Nomvula Mokonyane, Bathabile Dlamini and Mosebenzi Zwane, saying they had done nothing wrong.

Magashule was speaking to journalists at the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) headquarters shortly before he was scheduled to submit the party's national and provincial lists.

He denied that any candidates had refused to step down, adding that people had rights.

"We said in terms of the law, if you are found guilty [and sentenced to] no more than a 12-month fine, you are allowed to be on the list.

"People have rights in terms of the Constitution. We have talked to some of the comrades, they say: 'But I have rights, like you.' There is nobody that was not willing not to step down. People just say: 'Treat us like South Africans, we are all equal.'"

READ: Magashule reveals ANC's top 10 list - it only has 3 women on it, and Zuma declined

Magashule said the party looked at what the law said and emphasised that none of the members were facing any criminal charges for any offences.

"Why do you single out people because they are out there in the media with allegations? Why don't you respect the universal principal which is applicable throughout the world? Why do we want to deal with Nomvula? For what? What has she done?"

"I'm sure there are allegations on all political parties and you guys are telling us we should punish people even when they have not done anything."

He mentioned DA MP, advocate Glynnis Breytenbach, who was charged with and acquitted of four charges of contravening the National Prosecuting Authority Act and two of defeating the ends of justice.

Mokonyane is alleged to have received bribes from Bosasa, the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture heard.



As far as Dlamini and Gigaba are concerned, the Constitutional Court found that they had lied under oath.

FIRST TAKE: Inclusion of four dodgy cadres on ANC list shows depth of Ramaphosa’s task

Last year, the Constitutional Court dismissed Gigaba's application for leave to appeal a ruling that he had lied under oath and violated the Constitution.

The 2017 judgement of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria followed a court battle which Fireblade Aviation, owned by the wealthy Oppenheimer family, lodged in November 2016 against the Department of Home Affairs and others.

In September, the Constitutional Court ruled in a unanimous decision that Dlamini withheld information from the court regarding the Sassa debacle, and that the National Prosecuting Authority should determine whether she should be prosecuted for perjury.

Meanwhile, Zwane, during his term as mineral resources minister allegedly threatened Standard Bank South Africa's operating licence. This was also revealed during the Zondo commission.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter