 

What is a 'colourful music explosive'? Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane clarifies mysterious gift

2019-04-18 14:54

Tammy Petersen

Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane.

Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The "colourful music explosive" Science and Technology Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane listed in the 2018 Register of Members' Interests, turned out to be concert tickets, she clarified on Thursday.

In a tweet to News24, Kubayi-Ngubane said the "imagination of the colourful music explosive has gone wild".

"Those are concert tickets of a music festival. I have asked @ParliamentofRSA to rectify," her message read.

News24 earlier reported that it was unclear what exactly a "colourful music explosive" was. Its value had also not been listed.

In addition, Kubayi-Ngubane listed a "scholarship donation" to the value of R499 000 paid directly to the Howard Business School by Boston Holdings Company.

The Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests released the register on Wednesday. 

While most of the gifts declared were liquor, chocolates and other snacks, as well as books, ANC MP Fikile Majola received a 2017 BMW X5 worth R864 000 as a donation from trade union Nehawu.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane declared several books as well as four pairs of pricey Nic Harry Socks worth R1 180 from Nic Harry.

EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu listed Cuban cigars received from the Cuban Ministry of Trade and tickets for a match between Sundowns and FC Barcelona from Mamelodi Sundowns F.C.

Mcebisi Skwatsha, Deputy Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform, received a bull worth R80 000 from Hershell Independent Consultants, as well as a grandfather clock worth R30 000 from Malmesbury Correctional Services. 

No one else received a colourful music explosive, though.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    da  |  anc  |  eff  |  mmamoloko kubayi-ngubane  |  parliament
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Case against Sans Souci teacher who slapped pupil should be struck off court roll - lawyer

30 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
SEE: Tonight's Daily Lotto results 2019-04-17 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 