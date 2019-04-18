What is a 'colourful music explosive'? Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane clarifies mysterious gift

The "colourful music explosive" Science and Technology Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane listed in the 2018 Register of Members' Interests, turned out to be concert tickets, she clarified on Thursday.

In a tweet to News24, Kubayi-Ngubane said the "imagination of the colourful music explosive has gone wild".

"Those are concert tickets of a music festival. I have asked @ParliamentofRSA to rectify," her message read.

News24 earlier reported that it was unclear what exactly a "colourful music explosive" was. Its value had also not been listed.

In addition, Kubayi-Ngubane listed a "scholarship donation" to the value of R499 000 paid directly to the Howard Business School by Boston Holdings Company.

The Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests released the register on Wednesday.

While most of the gifts declared were liquor, chocolates and other snacks, as well as books, ANC MP Fikile Majola received a 2017 BMW X5 worth R864 000 as a donation from trade union Nehawu.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane declared several books as well as four pairs of pricey Nic Harry Socks worth R1 180 from Nic Harry.

EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu listed Cuban cigars received from the Cuban Ministry of Trade and tickets for a match between Sundowns and FC Barcelona from Mamelodi Sundowns F.C.

Mcebisi Skwatsha, Deputy Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform, received a bull worth R80 000 from Hershell Independent Consultants, as well as a grandfather clock worth R30 000 from Malmesbury Correctional Services.

No one else received a colourful music explosive, though.

