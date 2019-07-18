What the bleat! Two men bust for allegedly stealing 88 sheep in Eastern Cape

Two men who were caught allegedly stealing 88 sheep are expected to appear in court on Thursday.

The two men - aged 34 and 53 - were arrested at the scene, after police were alerted by a farmer in Kubusie Drift who noticed that his livestock was missing.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said a quick response by police had led to the arrest at the farm.

"On police investigation, they searched the suspects and recovered knives, pliers and rope that were allegedly been used to commit crime. Police also noticed that the fence had been cut.

"Eighty-eight sheep were recovered and have been handed back to the lawful owner," said Mawisa.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Stutterheim Magistrate's Court on charges of stock theft.

King William's Town SAPS cluster commander Brigadier Luntu Ngubelanga congratulated his members for their swift response.

"Work hand in hand with community members and stock owners to fight the scourge of stock theft. Members of the public are urged to refrain from buying meat and stock from unscrupulous dealers who do not own stock or have positive proof that they are the rightful owners of the goods for sale.

"Police will be having no option but to arrest the seller and the buyer of stolen stock," said Ngubelanga.

