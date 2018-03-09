 

What you need to know about voter registration weekend

2018-03-09 05:17

Christina Pitt

SA elections. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

SA elections. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has urged all South Africans to visit voting stations and register on Saturday and Sunday for the 2019 general elections.

The IEC launched a number of initiatives to encourage South Africans to register following a 2016 Constitutional Court ruling which required the IEC to update the voters' roll with complete addresses.

Why do you need to register?              

"The voters' roll is a fundamental safeguard for free and fair elections. It is an instrument for facilitating electoral participation, which is placed at the disposal of political parties for campaign purposes," said chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo.

"It serves a functional purpose as a planning tool for accurate provision of electoral material and the avoidance of electoral fraud."

Despite its best efforts to collect the addresses of voters, the electoral commission does not have addresses for 2.8 million voters.

A further 3.5 million addresses are currently classified as "incomplete" or "generic".

"We've been getting addresses during the by-elections, but this weekend is our biggest initiative to update the roll," said IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela.

Bapela was uncertain how many South Africans would show up to the 22 609 voting stations across the country, but remained optimistic.

"We are praying that every South African shows up because we need those addresses. We have launched an expensive advertising campaign telling South Africans that even if they don't have data to register online, they can do so at our voting stations."

What documents do you need to register?

Voters are reminded to bring their green barcoded identification book (ID), or smart ID card or a valid temporary ID certificate.

Voters will be assisted to complete a registration form providing their home address at which they ordinarily reside. This will allow the electoral commission to place them in the correct voting district.

Proof of residence is not required.

How to find your voting station

Those who are uncertain about where to find their voting station are encouraged to call the electoral commission's contact centre on 0800 11 8000 on Monday to Friday between 08:00 and 17:00.

Alternatively, visit the voting station finder app here.

Read more on:    iec  |  elections  |  2019 elections

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mother, boyfriend face attempted murder charges after video of 4-year-old's beating surfaces on social media

2018-03-08 21:25

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: International Women's Day - SA women earn 15 - 17% less than men
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, March 07 2018-03-07 21:17 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 