 

Wheelchair-bound man burnt beyond recognition in veld fire

2018-06-18 17:53

Mxolisi Mngadi

(File, iStock)

(File, iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The burnt body of a wheelchair-bound man has been discovered in an open field in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Monday.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said they do not suspect any foul play at this stage following the discovery of the body in Ndomba, Acaciavale, on Sunday evening.

Mbhele said the deceased had sustained extensive burns from a veld fire.

His body was discovered by members of the community who had been walking through the field, she said.

Mbhele said the deceased had not been identified.

"Police are appealing to the community to come forward with any information they may have concerning the identity of the deceased," Mbhele added.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Nothing to hide' - NPA explains refusal to disclose full 'Sunday Evenings' docket

38 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Eyewitness describes explosion and chaos during cash-in-transit heist
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday June 16 2018-06-16 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 