Wheelchair-bound man burnt beyond recognition in veld fire

The burnt body of a wheelchair-bound man has been discovered in an open field in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Monday.



Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said they do not suspect any foul play at this stage following the discovery of the body in Ndomba, Acaciavale, on Sunday evening.

Mbhele said the deceased had sustained extensive burns from a veld fire.

His body was discovered by members of the community who had been walking through the field, she said.

Mbhele said the deceased had not been identified.

"Police are appealing to the community to come forward with any information they may have concerning the identity of the deceased," Mbhele added.

