Wheelchair-bound man stabbed to death in PE

A man was stabbed to death in his home in Kunene Park, Port Elizabeth, in an apparent robbery, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday.

Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 66-year-old man, identified as Mark John Mullen, reportedly had a friend over a visit around 14:45 on Friday.

"Mullen’s wife arrived home at about 16:40 and found him lying on the floor. He sustained multiple stab wounds," she said.

Mullen was wheelchair-bound due to the loss of a leg.

Entrance to the house was gained through the lounge window.

"At this stage the only visible item taken is a Samsung TV. The house was ransacked and an inventory of stolen items is yet to be compiled," said Naidu.

Anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the vicinity or who can assist with tracing those responsible can contact Warrant Officer Bertus Blom on 082 303 0064 or 041 397 6833, the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

- Compiled by Jenna Etheridge