When the money comes through, we will appeal - Sandile Mantsoe lawyer

Convicted murderer Sandile Mantsoe's lawyer says he will not proceed with leave to appeal against his client's sentence and conviction unless finances are settled.

"Somebody has to fund the appeal and it appears Sandile won't be able to afford it at this stage. I have not received any financial instructions," Simelane told News24 by telephone on Wednesday.

He said Mantsoe had initially instructed him to apply for leave to appeal against his sentence and conviction, but it appeared that "there are no resources available".

Simelane added that he had spoken to the family spokesperson on Tuesday, who did not give any indication regarding funds.

Mantsoe was sentenced to a cumulative 32 years in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend, Karabo Mokoena.

Simelane previously told reporters at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg that Acting Judge Peet Johnson had imposed a harsh sentence on Mantsoe.

"The sentence itself was harsh. We expected at least 15 years, that is the prescribed minimum. But I think the judge here went overboard. There was absolutely no reason for him to do that," he said at the time.

Mantsoe was sentenced to 30 years for the murder, five years for assault and four years for the attempt to defeat or obstruct the course of justice.

Part of the sentences for the assault and attempt to defeat the course of justice will run concurrently with the murder sentence.

His effective sentence amounts to 32 years, the court said.

While handing down his sentence, Johnson described Mantsoe as the devil in disguise.

"For you it cannot be business as usual anymore. The court must remind you that a person's life is not cheap," Johnson said.

Johnson said Mokoena's memory would live on and the community should know she did not die in vain. He also added that nothing that Mokoena could have done warranted the abuse she suffered.

Mokoena's charred remains were found by a passer-by in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, in April 2017.