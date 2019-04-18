 

Which MP got a R864 000 BMW from Nehawu?

2019-04-18 07:30

Jan Gerber

iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

While allegations of the largesse meted out to South African politicians – notably those belonging to the governing party – rocked the country over the last few months as the Zondo commission into state capture heard evidence, the 2018 edition of the Register of Members' Interests made for rather boring reading.

Yes, the usual slew of alcoholic gifts to mostly ministers are there, but the names Bosasa, African Global Operations or Gavin Watson aren't mentioned once in the 286-page document.

The Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests released the register on Wednesday.  

"The committee continues to reiterate the importance of the ethical disclosure of interests and acknowledges the commitment to this principle shown by all Members of Parliament from both Houses. The work of the committee is to create public trust and confidence in public representatives and to protect the integrity of Parliament. The production of this register also reinforces accountability," reads a statement from the committee's chairpersons Humphrey Maxegwana and Omie Singh.

Most of the gifts declared are liquor, chocolates and other snacks, and books. These mostly went to ministers or deputy ministers, and were generally from embassies and or international office bearers. 

One of the gifts that will raise an eyebrow is the 2017 BMW X5 that was donated to ANC MP Fikile Majola by the trade union Nehawu worth R864 000.

Science and Technology Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane listed a "scholarship donation" to the value of R499 000 paid directly to Howard Business School by Boston Holdings Company. 

Kubayi-Ngubane also listed among her gifts a "colourful music explosive". It is unclear what exactly it is, and Kubayi-Ngubane didn't list its value, but a colourful music explosion seems like the type of thing that would be priceless.

Mcebisi Skwatsha, Deputy Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform, got a bull worth R80 000 from Hershell Independent Consultants, as well as a grandfather clock worth R30 000 from Malmesbury Correctional Services. 

Among several books gifted to DA leader Mmusi Maimane was "OBAMA: An intimate portrait" from Johannesburg's Liberty Church. He also received four pairs of Nic Harry Socks worth R1 180 from Nic Harry.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu also received a book – "Buthelezi: A Biography". No surprises who gave the book to her - it was the subject of the book himself, IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen listed the cigar president Cyril Ramaphosa gave him.

EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu also listed Cuban cigars, which he got from the Cuban Ministry of Trade. The only other item he listed were tickets for the match between Sundowns and Barcelona, which he got from Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. 

Shivambu, who has been linked to the looting of VBS, did not list any companies, shares, sponsorships or benefits. 

ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe only listed two gifts – a suit from his wife worth R12 000 and two socks from his son worth R500.

The FF Plus's Corné Mulder and Wouter Wessels are the only two MPs who in 2018 still held Steinhoff shares.

The full register is available for public perusal here

Read more on:    parliament  |  nehawu  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Pro-apartheid expats club that calls Mandela 'evil terrorist' makes headlines in UK

2019-04-18 06:07

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
SEE: Tonight's Daily Lotto results 2019-04-17 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 