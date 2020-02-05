 

While Zuma's sick note saga rages on, he seemingly tweets picture of him looking in high spirits

2020-02-05 19:33

Azarrah Karrim

Former president Jacob Zuma. (Image via Twitter, @PresJGZuma)

Former president Jacob Zuma had social media in a spin on Wednesday evening after he posted a picture of himself on Twitter sitting next to a quad bike, while aiming a gun.

The tweet came as speculation continued around his health and whereabouts.

While no caption is attached to the picture, Zuma looks to be in high spirits.

It is unclear where or when the picture was taken and if Zuma tweeted the picture himself or whether someone with access to his account posted it.

However, followers have brought into question Zuma’s condition, saying he does not look sick in the picture.

This follows controversy around a sick note Zuma's legal team provided to Judge Dhaya Pillay after he failed to appear for his corruption case in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

There was speculation that Zuma was in Cuba while others said he was at his homestead in Nkandla.

Judge Pillay raised suspicions about the note, saying the dates on it had been changed and there were no specifics on his medical condition - only that he had a "medical condition".

"The form says there was a layman's diagnosis with the patient's consent. What does this mean? It is puzzling that there is a reference to a layman's diagnosis, and what the patient is giving consent to is unclear."

Judge Pillay added although the sick note was issued by a military doctor, there was no other proof provided to her. 

This prompted her to issue a warrant of arrest for Zuma which was stayed until May 6 when he is expected to appear in court.

