 

Whistleblower Thabiso Zulu shot in 'assassination attempt' - reports

2019-10-27 12:11
Thabiso Zulu at the Moerane Commission (Mxolisi Mngadi, News24)

Thabiso Zulu, a whistleblower on political killings in KwaZulu-Natal, was shot in an apparent assassination attempt outside Pietermaritzburg, according to reports on Sunday.

Zulu, the friend of slain ANC Youth League (ANCYL) secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa, was shot while walking in Copesville on Saturday night, eNCA reported.

Three men apparently fired at him, hitting him in the arm, police told Eyewitness News. The news site reported that police were trying to locate Zulu as he was treated at a hospital and then discharged.

Zulu, the former ANCYL regional secretary in the ANC's Harry Gwala Region, had testified at the Moerane Commission about mass corruption and looting in the municipality.

The commission investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal heard that he had tried numerous times to fight corruption but "was let down by police".

Feared for his life

Zulu told the Daily Sun that he feared for his life in the wake of his testimony and Magaqa's murder, sleeping in different locations every night to evade hitmen. 

According to The Witness, he had no police protection despite a threat assessment a few months ago indicating that hitmen were after him.

Two weeks ago, Zulu told Eyewitness News that he had tried the president, the United Nations and the Human Rights Commission for protection but feared he was being punished for speaking out.

Magaqa survived an ambush after being shot on July 13, 2017, but died in September of the same year as a result of his injuries. He was 35.

Former police officer Sibonelo Myeza, businessman Mbulelo Mpofana and Mxolisi Ncalane face murder and attempted murder charges. They are expected to go on trial in April next year.

- Compiled by Jenna Etheridge

