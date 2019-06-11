Who has resigned from Parliament so far?

South Africa's newly elected members of Parliament are sworn into office. Since then, eight ANC MPs have resigned. (Rodger Bosch / AFP)

The weeks since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his Cabinet have seen a steady flow of former ministers resigning as MPs.

To date, there are eight ANC MPs who have resigned:

Nomaindia Mfeketo

The former minister of human settlements was one of the first MPs to resign. Mfeketo was formerly the deputy minister of international relations and cooperation as well as the deputy speaker of the National Assembly from 2009 to 2014. From 1998 to 2000 and 2002 to 2006, she was Cape Town’s mayor.

She said she would be focusing on community work as well as working with local NGOs, in addition to her work as an ANC national executive committee member.

Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba

The former minister of state security is an ANC national executive committee (NEC) member.

Letsatsi-Duba was succeeded by former minister of public service and administration Ayanda Dlodlo in the state security portfolio. She was recently in the news when she had to make the unusual announcement that she was never a spy after the Sunday Independent claimed that she had earned millions as a spy while still an MEC in Limpopo.

Susan Shabangu

The former minister of social development and minister for women in the presidency resigned from Parliament last week.

Tokozile Xasa

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina confirmed on Friday that the former minister of sport and recreation had resigned.

Xasa is also the spokesperson of the ANC Women's League.

Siyabonga Cwele

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed on Monday that Cwele had handed in his resignation.

Cwele had previously been the minister of home affairs as well as telecommunications and postal services and state security.

Jeff Radebe

Radebe, a Cabinet veteran, bowed out this week after not making the cut for President Ramaphosa's newly formed Cabinet.

He has had a long career as a public servant, heading up seven ministries in five democratic Parliaments. Radebe last served as energy minister under Ramaphosa before the May 8 elections.

He was public works minister between 1994 and 1999, public enterprises minister between 1999 and 2004, transport minister between 2004 and 2009 as well as justice and constitutional development minister from 2009 to 2014.

He also served as an acting health minister and was appointed as minister in the presidency for planning, monitoring and evaluation.

"… it would be an understatement to say that I have found no greater honour to have been trusted by five presidents - presidents Mandela, Mbeki, Motlanthe, Zuma and the current President Ramaphosa - since the dawn of democracy to serve my country and the people of South Africa," he said.

Bathabile Dlamini

The ANC Women's League leader walked away from her seat in Parliament on Tuesday.

Dlamini, who previously served as minister of women in the presidency and minister of social development, was one of the controversial names on the ANC's list of candidates for Parliament.

The party was criticised for refusing to remove her and several others who were facing various allegations or critiqued for their poor record in their respective portfolios.

In her resignation letter, Dlamini said she was demonised and made the scapegoat for the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) debacle.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina confirmed Dlamini's resignation to News24 on Tuesday morning.

"Yes, the women's league president resigned yesterday. I have accepted her resignation. All other comments on the matter will be handled by Luthuli House," Majodina added.

Derek Hanekom

The veteran ANC MP and a member of the first democratic Cabinet also gave up his seat in Parliament.

News24 understands he has notified the ANC of his decision and that he could take up a position in the Presidency.

Hanekom has served as minister of land reform, science and technology and tourism in the governments of Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa. But he was, surprisingly, left out of Ramaphosa’s newly configured Cabinet two weeks ago.



