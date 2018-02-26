Who is in and who is out: Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle

Pretoria - President Cyril Ramphosa announced significant changes to his Cabinet on Monday.
He also appointed Mpumalanga Premier and ANC deputy president David "DD" Mabuza as deputy president of the country. Mabuza will be sworn in as an MP on Tuesday.
Here follows a list of new ministers, those that have been fired and those who were moved.
IN:
Deputy President
David "DD" Mabuza
Finance
Nhlanhla Nene
Mineral Resources:
Gwede Mantashe
Public Enterprises:
Pravin Gordhan
Presidency (Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation):
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Tourism:
Derek Hanekom
Transport:
Blade Nzimande
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs:
Zweli Mkhize
OUT:
Mosebenzi Zwane (mineral resources)
Lynne Brown (public enterprises)
Joe Maswanganyi (transport)
Des van Rooyen (cooperative governance and traditional affairs)
Faith Muthambi (public service and administration)
David Mahlobo (energy)
Hlengiwe Mkhize (higher education)
Fikile Mbalula (police)
Nkosinathi Nhleko (public works)
Bongani Bongo (state security)
MOVED:
Home Affairs:
Malusi Gigaba
Communications:
Nomvula Mokonyane
Energy:
Jeff Radebe
Higher Education:
Naledi Pandor
Human Settlements:
Nomaindia Mfeketo (promoted from deputy minister)
International Relations:
Lindiwe Sisulu
Police:
Bheki Cele (promoted from deputy minister of DAFF)
Public Service and Administration:
Ayanda Dlodlo
Public Works:
Thulas Nxesi
Rural Development:
Maite Nkoana-Mashabane
Science and Technology:
Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane
Social Development:
Susan Shabangu
Sport:
Thokozile Xasa
State Security:
Dipuo Bertha Letsatsi-Duba (promoted from deputy minister)
Presidency (Women):
Bathabile Dlamini
Water and Sanitation:
Gugile Nkwinti