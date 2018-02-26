 

Who is in and who is out: Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle

2018-02-26 22:54

News24 politics team

President Cyril Ramaphosa (Alex Mitchley, News24)

Pretoria - President Cyril Ramphosa announced significant changes to his Cabinet on Monday. 

He also appointed Mpumalanga Premier and ANC deputy president David "DD" Mabuza as deputy president of the country. Mabuza will be sworn in as an MP on Tuesday.

Here follows a list of new ministers, those that have been fired and those who were moved. 


IN:

Deputy President

David "DD" Mabuza

Finance

Nhlanhla Nene

Mineral Resources:

Gwede Mantashe

Public Enterprises:

Pravin Gordhan

Presidency (Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation):

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Tourism:

Derek Hanekom

Transport:

Blade Nzimande

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs:

Zweli Mkhize


OUT:

Mosebenzi Zwane (mineral resources)

Lynne Brown (public enterprises)

Joe Maswanganyi (transport)

Des van Rooyen (cooperative governance and traditional affairs)

Faith Muthambi (public service and administration)

David Mahlobo (energy)

Hlengiwe Mkhize (higher education)

Fikile Mbalula (police)

Nkosinathi Nhleko (public works)

Bongani Bongo (state security)


MOVED: 

Home Affairs:

Malusi Gigaba

Communications:

Nomvula Mokonyane

Energy:

Jeff Radebe

Higher Education:

Naledi Pandor

Human Settlements:

Nomaindia Mfeketo (promoted from deputy minister)

International Relations:

Lindiwe Sisulu

Police:

Bheki Cele (promoted from deputy minister of DAFF)

Public Service and Administration:

Ayanda Dlodlo

Public Works:

Thulas Nxesi

Rural Development:

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

Science and Technology:

Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane

Social Development:

Susan Shabangu

Sport:

Thokozile Xasa

State Security:

Dipuo Bertha Letsatsi-Duba (promoted from deputy minister)

Presidency (Women):

Bathabile Dlamini

Water and Sanitation:

Gugile Nkwinti

