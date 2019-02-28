Who will help you through traffic? JHB council says finalising bid process for pointsmen project

The City of Johannesburg is close to completing a "competitive bidding process" for the management of the council's traffic pointsmen programme, mayoral committee member Michael Sun said in a statement on Thursday.

The current Outsurance Pointsmen project is being run by Traffic Freeflow. It also manages the same project for the City of Tshwane.

"The City of Johannesburg is wrapping up a competitive bidding process to appoint a new private partner to enhance traffic management services in the City," Sun said.

He added the City would announce its new partner in the "next couple of months".

The Outsurance Pointsmen project will run for the next three months until a new service provider is appointed.

The pointsmen bring much-needed relief and order to many intersections across Johannesburg during the morning and afternoon traffic rush.

Traffic in the City has been something many motorists have been concerned about this week, as part of the M2 highway (westbound) is closed to allow for upgrades and maintenance to the Karzene and Selby sections of the bridge.

The rehabilitation work is expected to last until the end of October.

Work on the bridge has also led to the closure of the highway (between the Joe Slovo off-ramp and Maritzburg Road) in the opposite direction since last year. This section is also expected to be opened to motorists towards the end of the year.

In August last year, Sun announced that the contract with Traffic Freeflow and Outsurance was not going to be renewed as it had appointed 180 additional traffic wardens in the metro police department.

However, several days later the City did an about-turn, with Mayor Herman Mashaba announcing that the contract would be extended for a further six months following public outcry.