 

'Why didn't they move it while we were sleeping?' - Twitter reacts as Boeing 737 hits the road

2018-02-27 12:25
The Boeing 737 in transit in Johannesburg. (Twitter)

The Boeing 737 in transit in Johannesburg. (Twitter)

Johannesburg – The transportation of a Boeing 737 aircraft currently underway in Johannesburg, causing major traffic delays, has left motorists and some Twitter users unimpressed.

"Why didn't they move it while we were sleeping?" @MissDivaNumber1 tweeted. Motorists have been warned to expect the slow-moving traffic to last until 17:00 on Tuesday.

Delays are expected from the East Rand in Gauteng towards Fourways, Johannesburg, as the Boeing 737 makes its way from OR Tambo International Airport to Fourways Mall.

See some of the reactions below:

