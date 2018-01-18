 

'Why I fraudulently issued NGO licences' - official speaks at Life Esidimeni hearing

2018-01-18 20:52

Nation Nyoka

Deputy director of mental health, Hannah Jacobus at the Life Esidimeni hearings. (Nation Nyoka, News24)

Deputy director of mental health, Hannah Jacobus at the Life Esidimeni hearings. (Nation Nyoka, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - A deputy director of mental health, overseeing non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Gauteng, was "acting under instructions given to her by former Gauteng director of mental health Makgabo Manamela" when she fraudulently issued licences for NGOs.

This was the testimony of Hannah Jacobus at the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

Jacobus said she felt uncomfortable compiling licences for NGOs that she had not received audit reports for - something which she expressed to Manamela.

But Manamela apparently insisted on the unlawful issuing.

"I told doctor Manamela that I’m uncomfortable with how we went about issuing the licenses, but I did it because it was delegated by her. She was stressing about the looming closure of Life facilities," she testified.

The health official testified that she had raised her concerns at several meetings and on several occasions to those who were superior to her.

READ: Suspended Gauteng director of mental health resigns

She said she was apprehensive of Manamela because she did not listen to anyone.

Jacobus added that she, along with others, raised grievances about what Manamela called "unusual circumstances". They were told by her that they must follow instructions as they came from "senior management".

"She [Manamela] said this was an unusual circumstance as we had time constraints and there was urgency around the issuing of licences."

Jacobus said she felt sidelined after she raised her concerns as she was unceremoniously stripped of her duties and assigned to other tasks. She said Manamela spearheaded the marathon project, describing herself as a person with little involvement in the matter. 

"I'm just a very small fish...I didn't expect that things would go wrong. I've tried my level best," she said at some stage, breaking down emotionally to a hostile crowd.

Jacobus testified that she was aware of licenses that were backdated or issued to ill-equipped NGOs.

She added that some had not been formally audited and some were hurriedly issued for new patients to be placed there, despite some not having trained staff, financial records or the adequate care facilities for mentally ill patients.

She told the panel that the former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu was present in meetings that revealed that unlawful licences had been fraudulently issued to NGOs in a rush to accommodate mentally ill patients.

Section27's advocate Adila Hassim said that adhering to Manamela's instructions resulted in Jacobus flouting the law by playing a role in de-institutionalising mentally ill patients within a week to various ill-equipped NGOs around Gauteng, after the contract with Life Esidimeni was terminated by the Department of Health.

READ: Manamela has failed to take responsibility – Moseneke

Jacobus admitted to ignoring legal prescripts and national policy by issuing out licences to NGOs that had not been audited, reported on or capacitated.

Following the termination, more than 140 mentally ill patients died after being moved, with more than 50 patients still missing. Some were even raped at facilities.

Arbitration chair, retired Justice Dikgang Moseneke, quizzed Jacobus on what actions she took when she realised the unlawfulness that was playing out, as she had not reported any of the unlawfulness to the police or any other higher power. 

"In my ignorance, I believed that if you report to your seniors, the situation will be dealt with," she said.

Suspended head of health Barney Selabano announced his resignation on Wednesday, after Manamela announced hers earlier in the week.

Mahlangu is due to testify on Monday.

Read more on:    life esidimeni  |  qedani mahlangu  |  makgabo manamela  |  dikgang moseneke  |  johannesburg  |  health

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SA's record on human rights and respect for rule of law poor - Human Rights Watch

2018-01-18 20:39

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: Police van petrol bombed, several arrested on 2nd day of protests at #HoërskoolOvervaal
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:36 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Brackenfell 20:17 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, January 17 2018-01-17 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 