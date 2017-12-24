 

'Why is Santa always wearing warm clothes in SA' – Twitter users on Christmas in SA

2017-12-24 12:47

Naseema Barday

Cape Town – Do you light up like a Christmas tree or sulk at the lousy gift you received on Christmas? Are you ready to immerse yourself in the Christmas spirit?

Christmas is about spending time with family and friends, and celebrating the birth of Christ, as Twitter users are always sharing.

It is also about creating memories and cherishing each moment you spend with loved ones.

It is a time for laughter and joy and, without fail, South African Twitter users have shared some heartfelt and funny tweets.

So instead of shying away from family or friends this Christmas or wishing the day would just end, immerse yourself in the Christmas spirit.

You do not need to detox from your smartphone to have a memorable time, as News24 has compiled a list of tweets we think our readers would indulge in.

You can pass these on to your family or friends, sharing a laugh or a warm embrace.

Here are the best wishes we have found:

