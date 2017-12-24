'Why is Santa always wearing warm clothes in SA' – Twitter users on Christmas in SA

Cape Town – Do you light up like a Christmas tree or sulk at the lousy gift you received on Christmas? Are you ready to immerse yourself in the Christmas spirit?

Christmas is about spending time with family and friends, and celebrating the birth of Christ, as Twitter users are always sharing.

It is also about creating memories and cherishing each moment you spend with loved ones.

It is a time for laughter and joy and, without fail, South African Twitter users have shared some heartfelt and funny tweets.

So instead of shying away from family or friends this Christmas or wishing the day would just end, immerse yourself in the Christmas spirit.

You do not need to detox from your smartphone to have a memorable time, as News24 has compiled a list of tweets we think our readers would indulge in.

You can pass these on to your family or friends, sharing a laugh or a warm embrace.

Here are the best wishes we have found:

On the eve of celebrating the birth of Christ, may your day be bright and love abound — Adv Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) 24 December 2017

My 1st Christmas eve in my beautiful new home in Sunny South Africa pic.twitter.com/iPYkQm4ybZ — Audrea Hassett (@AudreaHassett) 24 December 2017

Christmas is about spending time with family and friends. It’s about creating happy memories that will last a lifetime, for the people who's families are home in Africa keep them close to your heart! Merry Christmas to you and your family and be safe! pic.twitter.com/guBRa3Yrq6 — Little South Africa (@Little_RSA) 23 December 2017

Merry Christmas to all in South Africa and around the world. Amazing time to be with family and friends at this time. May 2018 bring you lots of happiness and success. #familytime #HappyHolidays ?????? — Allan Donald (@AllanDonald33) 24 December 2017

This Christmas eve is very very different to back in Ireland. Life here in South Africa is so laid back. #loveit #SA pic.twitter.com/A5ralac3yO — Audrea Hassett (@AudreaHassett) 24 December 2017

A couple of Christmas Rhinos & Giraffes! Merry Christmas from beautiful South Africa, wonderful to see a baby rhino ? ???????????? pic.twitter.com/mKMUZqIdcM — Hedda Krausz Sjögren (@HeddaInSA) 24 December 2017

My Uncle has just announced that he’s leaving for a FIVE DAY TRIP to South Africa the day after Christmas. He’s only taking a carry on and $10k in cash. #BrownFamilyChristmas pic.twitter.com/pBy5uDFtpA — Jenna Brown (@jennarbrown1) 23 December 2017

The worst thing about Christmas in South Africa is that ugly Christmas jerseys are no no. It's like 30°+ out are you crazy. — RIP Jonghyun ?? (@FlopNochang) 23 December 2017

Wait, why Santa ?? is always wearing warm clothes /winter clothes in South Africa even though it's summer ??, does that mean, Merry Christmas ?? was not for South African pic.twitter.com/E4WZrxwrAn — GAMBU MFANAFUTHI®™ (@GambuMfanafuthi) 24 December 2017

Merry Christmas everyone... spread some love & happiness this festive season. Drive safely, don't abuse alcohol, don't neglect the elderly and children- visit those in hospital and share the joy with the less privileged- it will enhance your humanity! pic.twitter.com/h8wDQ0ATYj — IG: @MbuyiseniNdlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) 24 December 2017

Man, are you also promoting this false ritual of Christmas? In a winter hat? In the middle of summer in South Africa? Christmas is a satanic ritual day. Jesus was not born in December 25. You should know better Mbuyi. — darkie (@mqadini) 24 December 2017