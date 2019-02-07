 

Why the Bushiris left court in a nyala - The Hawks explain

2019-02-07 16:38

Sesona Ngqakamba

Prophet Shepard Bushiri addresses the media outside court in Tshwane. (Morapedi Mashashe)

Prophet Shepard Bushiri addresses the media outside court in Tshwane. (Morapedi Mashashe)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The police say self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri was allowed to leave court in a police nyala as a security measure. 

Officers ushered Bushiri, 35, and his wife Mary, 37, out of court in a heavy-duty vehicle when they were granted R100 000 bail each on Wednesday.

But there were questions raised about why the police gave them preferential treatment.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi explained that it was decided that the pair should be transported out in a nyala to avoid demonstrators mobbing officers or the couple.

This after the police saw that some protesting congregants and supporters wanted to get inside the court.

WATCH: Bushiri speaks after being granted bail - Good spirits, poison, no sleep and a Bible reading

"We got an undertaking that it was very necessary at that time and the situation was very controlled. He was only given 60 seconds to speak to his people and we felt it was necessary that we allow him to speak to his people," Mulaudzi said. 

He added they received information from the police after probing why state resources were used.

Bushiri waved at his supporters from the nyala.

The Hawks arrested the couple last Friday on charges of fraud and money laundering. 

Among their bail conditions is an order that the couple remain in the Gauteng and North West provinces. 

The case was postponed to May 10.

The Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, which Bushiri leads, has been the centre of attention in recent weeks following a stampede there on December 28, 2018. 

The CRL Rights Commission, after conducting a two-day hearing to look into the incident, found that Bushiri and his church were not responsible for the stampede in which three people died.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    prophet bushiri  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Homes in line of fire as mountain blaze breaks out in Camps Bay

2019-02-07 16:20

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Last goodbyes for Hoërskool Driehoek pupil
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Wednesday 6 February Lottery draw 2019-02-06 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 