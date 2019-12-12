Widow arrested in connection with cop husband's death

A woman has appeared in court for allegedly playing a role in the death of her 51-year-old policeman husband.



Nonkululeko Gwabe, 44, appeared briefly in the Port Shepstone Magistrate's Court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of her husband, Warrant Officer Thulani Ngwabe.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said Ngwabe, who was stationed at Margate Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit, was found with multiple stab wounds on the railway lines near Port Shepstone Beach on November 3.

"The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team was handed the case docket for further investigation which led to the arrest of the deceased's wife, Nonkululeko, on Tuesday."

She is expected back in court on December 19.

Mhlongo said more arrests have not been ruled out.