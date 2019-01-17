 

Widow discharged from hospital to bury husband who died in Mountain View train crash

2019-01-17 16:20

Alex Mitchley

The widow of a man who died in the train collision at Mountain View station in Pretoria has been discharged from hospital so that she can bury her husband.

Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga visited the family on Thursday in Soshanguve to offer his condolences and support.

On Wednesday, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande also visited the relatives of two of the victims.

Samuel Baloyi was one of three people who died in the train wreck last week. A further 300 people were also injured, including Baloyi's wife, Johana Hlongwane.

According to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), the train collided with another because there was a lack of communication between the driver and control officer on duty.

Msimanga said Hlongwane fractured an ankle and would need surgery but wanted to be discharged from hospital to bury her husband.

"She asked that she be [discharged] so she can come and mourn with the family and bury her loved one and will immediately be readmitted after that," Msimanga told reporters outside of the family's home.

Baloyi family representative Lucky Baloyi told journalists the family was managing, under the circumstances, and that they were thankful for all the support the family had received.

He added that the visit from Msimanga had made the family feel they were not alone during their ordeal and that it was the entire community that had lost a loved one.

The mayor also promised to help expedite the building of a house for the widow.

"I've also made an undertaking there is a foundation laid here for a house that must be built. The undertaking I have given to that family is that this house will be speedily built after the funeral to ensure that the widow who was also involved in the accident will have a decent roof over her head," Msimanga said.

Msimanga also visited the Sekoma family on Thursday morning. Both Sarah and Dick Sekoma died while travelling with three of their six children on the train.

The Sekoma children are between the ages of three and 18.

"We have spoken about the assistance that will bt provided by the City's side, they have also highlighted the challenges that they are sitting with and the support that they have received from Prasa which will go some way in ensuring that the burden is lessened," Msimanga said.

"We are hoping that the Sekoma family will really find some solace in knowing that their loved ones are in a better place."

Msimanga added the City would be helping both families with funeral costs and offering other support, including counselling services.

"The City is here to pay its homage and condolences and to really offer whatever support we can offer to the family and to ensure that a tragedy like this never happens again."

