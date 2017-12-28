Wife arrested for murder of acclaimed artist Walter Meyer

What To Read Next

Johannesburg - The wife of acclaimed South African landscape artist Walter Meyer has been arrested in connection with his murder in Upington, Northern Cape police said on Thursday.

"She is 28 years old and appeared in court yesterday [Wednesday]," said Captain Jack September.

The 52-year-old artist was found dead at his home in Augrabies Park on Friday night.

It is claimed that Meyer had been involved in a quarrel with his wife at 21:55.

She then allegedly "stabbed him in the chest".

"He died on the scene. She was arrested,” said September.

The wife is expected to apply for bail at the Upington Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Meyer was an award winning artist, who had received international attention.

In 2012, Graham's Fine Art Gallery described his work as encapsulating landscapes "from the arid and unforgiving terrain of the Namib Desert, the Karoo and the Kalahari through the small towns and dilapidated farmhouses dotted across the South African terrain to the rich vegetation around Camps Bay and the sparkling blue waters of the Atlantic Ocean".

Rest in Peace, Walter Meyer, artist. His moody evocations of South African spaces and places have a forlorn, mesmerising quality, like short stories painted in light and shade. pic.twitter.com/s3ScJOGERc — Gus Silber (@gussilber) December 27, 2017

Shocked, truly shocked, to hear that Walter Meyer, leading artist, has been murdered. I love his art. pic.twitter.com/yedbyDxoVG — Emile Joubert (@emilejoubert) December 27, 2017

Sad to hear about Walter Meyer. https://t.co/dHOKKlCbtR — HocusPocus (@cloud999) December 28, 2017

Artist Walter Meyer dead at 52, a tragic loss. #waltermeyer pic.twitter.com/vhJPxjVttK — Mary Armour (@MaryArmour2) December 28, 2017

I hope Walter Meyer’s spirit is flying happily and peacefully over the South African landscapes he painted so beautifully. What a loss. pic.twitter.com/WzvMw6gicA — Vanessa Raphaely (@hurricanevaness) December 27, 2017

We are shocked & saddened to learn about the tragic events which have led to the passing of iconic South African artist Walter Meyer, whose works have been exhibited and celebrated for over three decades. We send our sincere condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/VfjhAdkOwV — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) December 27, 2017