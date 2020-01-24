 

Wife, domestic worker and two others to spend weekend in jail as bail bid postponed in husband strangling case

2020-01-24 16:24

Kaveel Singh

(File, iStock)

(File, iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 54-year-old KwaZulu-Natal woman will spend the weekend behind bars after she was arrested along with her domestic worker and two other women for attempting to kill her husband of more than 20 years.

Sandra Govender; Kwanele Mbebe, 42; Nomfundo Ntape, 52; and Zandile Yelema, 38, briefly appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

They were arrested shortly after the incident on Wednesday.

On Thursday, SA Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the husband was watching TV in the lounge of his home in Phoenix when he was attacked by three women who used a bin bag to cover his head.

"The women began strangling him with a scarf. The victim fought back and he managed to remove the bag from his head. He then realised that one of the women was his domestic helper.

Neighbour 'came to his rescue'

"While the attack was in progress, the suspects were joined by the victim's wife who also attempted to suffocate him. The victim managed to activate the panic alarm and a neighbour came to his rescue. Police officers from Phoenix SAPS were summoned and all four suspects were arrested.

In court on Friday, prosecutor Sabelo Ziqubu said the State intended to oppose the women's applications for their release on bail and asked for a postponement.

He told Magistrate Rajesh Parshotam that alternate addresses had to be verified before a bail application could proceed.

The case returns to court on January 31.

Govender's family members declined to comment outside court.

Read more on:    durban  |  courts  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Six gunmen still on the run after killing four at Cape Town tavern

2020-01-24 16:12

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH | Panyaza Lesufi releases report into Enoch Mpianzi's death at school camp
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Stellenbosch 17:21 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Stellenbosch 17:10 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Early pay day for two Daily Lotto players 2020-01-23 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 