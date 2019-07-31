 

Wife killer Rob Packham heads to SCA to appeal 22-year sentence

2019-07-31 15:59

Tammy Petersen

Rob Packham in court. (File: Jaco Marais, Netwerk24)

Rob Packham in court. (File: Jaco Marais, Netwerk24)

Convicted wife killer Rob Packham approached the Supreme Court of Appeal to have his conviction overturned.

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said on Wednesday that the State would oppose the application.

Earlier this month, Packham’s bid to appeal his conviction was dismissed in the Western Cape High Court, with Judge Elize Steyn saying there were no reasonable prospects of his appeal succeeding.

There was also no compelling reason why the appeal should be heard, she said, finding that it lacked the degree of substance and merit required to allow the application.

The Constantia businessman was sentenced to an effective 22 years in jail for killing his wife Gill in February 2018 and trying to defeat the ends of justice by setting her car and body alight.

Steyn imposed 20 years for the murder charge and four years for the second charge, of which two years were suspended.

