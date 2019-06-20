 

Wife killer Rob Packham to apply for leave to appeal murder conviction

Convicted wife killer Rob Packham is expected to apply for leave to appeal his murder conviction next week.

Packham is scheduled to appear in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday, the National Prosecuting Authority confirmed. He wants to challenge his conviction only.

The court found Packham guilty on May 20 of killing his wife Gill and trying to defeat the ends of justice by setting her car and body alight in February 2018.

The 58-year-old was sentenced to an effective 22 years in jail last week.

Judge Elize Steyn said the murder was callous, brutal and shocking.

Packham clasped his hands and showed no emotion as the sentence was imposed, News24 reported last week.

READ: Packham hasn't shown that his wife's murder haunts him - judge

Gill Packham disappeared while she was on her way to work in February 2018.

Packham told the court during his trial that he had looked for her all day and did not know what had happened, but the judge found that he had used deceit and manipulation to cover his tracks.

However, the State said Packham never offered a plea explanation and could not give plausible explanations for his version and his actions at relevant times.

He is expected to appear in court at 09:30 next week.

