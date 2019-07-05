 

Wife killer Rob Packham's bid for leave to appeal conviction denied

2019-07-05 10:41

Jenna Etheridge

Rob Packham's bid for leave to appeal his conviction for killing his wife Gill last year has been dismissed.

Western Cape High Court Judge Elize Steyn said on Friday that there were no reasonable prospects of his proposed appeal succeeding, "neither is there any other compelling reason why the appeal should be heard".

She said the defence's argument lacked the degree of substance and merit required to allow the application.

"The testimony indicates unequivocally that the only reasonable and plausible inference to be drawn from the evidence presented is that the accused was involved with the death of the deceased at all relevant stages of the offences, as charged."

During arguments last week, Packham's advocate, Craig Webster, SC, said there was a reasonable prospect that another court might acquit him.

Packham, 58, was sentenced last month after he was found guilty of murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Arguing for leave to appeal, Webster highlighted various reasons why he believed the identification of his client was deficient.

READ: 6 quotes that stood out during Rob Packham's sentencing

He also said that the cellphone evidence proved nothing.

In her judgment on Friday, Steyn begged to differ.

Cellphone evidence

She referred to the extended coastal drive that Packham took the morning after his wife's charred remains were found in her burnt-out BMW in Diep River. 

It made no sense to her that he would have taken the drive during rush hour traffic, only to miss his appointment with the investigating officer.

"It did not go unnoticed that he lied to the court about the time he arrived back home after the drive, only to find the anxious police at his home; a lie demonstrated by undisputed cellphone data."

Steyn also referred to the fact that only Packham had testified about turning off his phone on the morning his wife disappeared because he was looking for a surprise vehicle for her.

This was not mentioned in his first affidavit and his daughter, sister and ex-girlfriend testified that he had been driving to places he thought she might be.

"Not one of them testified that he had told them he was looking for a replacement vehicle for his wife, by driving around with his cellphone deactivated in rush hour traffic over a crucial two-hour period."

Packham's phone was also deactivated for an hour in the period when his wife's BMW was found alight.

"Although he said the phone was off for 10 minutes only, his cell data showed the contrary, an aspect that was never explained and which is indicative of another lie to the court," Steyn pointed out.

Steyn also touched on the identification of Packham.

"The acceptance by the court of identification evidence, corroborated in numerous respects, was explained and justified, legally and factually in the judgment."

It is not yet clear whether the defence intends to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal directly.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

NEXT ON NEWS24X

Bosasa may be added to Agrizzi, Mti corruption case

2019-07-05 10:38

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Four way split for jackpot winners 2019-07-04 21:42 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 