Wife nabbed for murder after allegedly throwing mayonnaise bottle at husband

Aliwal North police have arrested the wife of a 33-year-old man for his murder after they had a fight on Saamwerk Farm on Saturday evening.



The woman cannot be identified until she has appeared in court.

It is alleged that their argument started when they returned from shopping.

According to police spokesperson Warrant Officer Moitheri Bojabotseha the couple had been drinking.

Bojabotseha said the man used a knobkerrie to strike the woman over her head while she was cooking.

"It is then alleged that the suspect retaliated to the assault by throwing a bottle of mayonnaise at the husband. A shard of glass from the bottle cut through the deceased's upper right arm, leaving him bleeding profusely," said Bojabotseha.

It's understood the man refused medical assistance when paramedics arrived and the couple continued drinking before going to bed.

Bojabotseha added that the woman discovered her husband dead on Sunday at around 05:00.

Police are investigating the incident and the woman is expected to appear in court on Monday.