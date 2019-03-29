Wife of SA ambassador to Germany found guilty of fraud - reports

Portia Sizani, the wife of SA's ambassador to Germany, Stone
Sizani, has been found guilty of 15 counts of fraud and nine counts of money
laundering at the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court, according to
the Citizen.
She
told news agency
ANA after the verdict that the law must take
its course.
"I've
always been open, I'll allow the law to take its course," Sizani is
reported to have said.
News24 reported that the case has been
dragging since she was arrested in 2012, after being accused of defrauding the
Eastern Cape education department by processing several fraudulent applications
for Grade R teaching posts.
Sizani,
who was the Early Childhood Development district coordinator at the time,
allegedly appointed "ghost teachers" and pocketed their pay during
2009 and 2010.
The
initial trial was scheduled to start in August 2013, but was delayed by a year
after Sizani submitted a doctor's note saying she was not fit to stand trial.
READ: What is Mrs Sizani's
mystery illness
The
state then presented evidence, including the testimony of teachers and
principals, over an 18-month period, before concluding its case in February
2016.
At
the conclusion of the state's case, Sizani was found not guilty on five of the
15 counts of money laundering, in terms of Section 174 of the Criminal
Procedure Act (CPA). This was after five witnesses who were to testify in the
matters relating to the five counts could not be traced.
Sizani's
legal team then lodged an application under Section 174 for the case to be
dismissed. This application was dismissed in July 2016, with Magistrate Mputumi
Mpofu finding she did have a case to answer.
The case was then postponed to November 2016, where Sizani's
lawyers brought an application for Mpofu to recuse himself, as his wife had
worked in the education department and the defence argued that this could
result in bias.
Mpofu,
however, dismissed the application.
Following
the recusal dismissal, defence advocate Johan Wessels filed papers for a review
at the Grahamstown High Court. ANA reported that this failed.
ANA
said that Sizani began working for the department as a teacher in East London
in 1991, and worked up the ranks.
Her
husband was the former education MEC before resigning in 2002. He was also the
ANC's chief whip from 2013 until he resigned to become SA's ambassador to
Germany in 2016.