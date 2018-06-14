Wildlife guard admitted to ICU after buffalo attack

An anti-poaching guard was admitted to the intensive care unit at Lenmed eThekwini Hospital and Heart Centre in KwaZulu-Natal, after he was attacked by a buffalo on Thursday.

The private security guard had been supervising a white rhino on a private game reserve when a buffalo charged at him.

"The guard was injured while trying to flee the buffalo and sustained traumatic injuries to his legs and is in a serious condition," IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said.

"Paramedics from Nsele private ambulance service activated the IPSS aeromedical helicopter when the call was received."

Herbst said that while the guard remains in a serious condition, he has improved since he was airlifted from the scene.



