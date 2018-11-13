 

Will Gigaba stay or go? ANC KZN gives Ramaphosa its full backing on any decision

2018-11-13 16:41

Tshidi Madia

Malusi Gigaba.

Malusi Gigaba. (Photo: Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says it will not defend Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba or any other minister should President Cyril Ramaphosa choose to remove them from his Cabinet.

The president has been under pressure to fire Gigaba, who has been at the centre of numerous controversies. These include:

  • a leaked private video of him engaging in a sexual act,
  • the Constitutional Court's dismissal of his application for leave to appeal a finding that he lied under oath about approving the Oppenheimers' private terminal at OR Tambo International Airport; and
  • Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane reaching similar conclusions to the court in her own investigation into the Oppenheimer scandal.

Gigaba refused to resign and has sought to drum up support among some in his party, claiming that he was targeted.

He claimed there were people who never wanted to see him become president and even went as far as accusing Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises of being part of a "campaign" aimed at destroying him.

Consequences

The minister, who also serves as an ANC national executive committee (NEC) member, told Isolezwe last week that there would be "hell to pay" if he was ever removed from the governing party.

"I don't know what he meant by potential consequences. I really don't know… But in the province, we are very sceptical not to be involved in what may appear to be a defence of any of the ANC leaders on the basis that they are coming from our province," provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli told News24.

"That undermines the standing of the province and reduces us to a particular tribe, which is not the case," Ntuli added.

The provincial secretary said he did not believe Gigaba's comments should be linked to KZN just because he came from there.

He pointed out that the minister had taken on a national role in the party as far back as the mid-1990s when he served as the ANC Youth League president and thereafter as an NEC member.

"Whatever decision the president decides to take, in relation to any of the comrades serving in Cabinet, KZN or any other province, the president would be doing what the Constitution and what the NEC empowers him to do," noted Ntuli.

Ntuli said Ramaphosa had KZN's full backing and emphasised that "whatever decision he takes, he is taking all of us along with him".

No rebellion

Although some leaders and KZN residents have thrown their weight behind Gigaba, the provincial secretary's sentiments have been shared by some within the party.

This is against the belief that there could be a rebellion from structures in the province - a view which Ntuli would not even entertain. 

"No structure here will rebel against the ANC on his behalf. If that is what he believes, he is wrong, completely ill advised," said one provincial executive (PEC) member, who spoke to News24 anonymously.

He said Gigaba had no real presence in the province and could not expect to drum up support and cause chaos just because he felt that he was under siege.

"That's lunacy of the worst order. No ways," added the PEC member.

Meanwhile, some ANC branches opted to continue showing Gigaba support, with his name making the cut among those members wanted to send to the National Assembly after the 2019 elections.

This is part of the party's list process, which allows its members to nominate names of people they want to see serving in Parliament and in provincial legislatures.

Gigaba nominated

This week EWN reported Health Minister and ANC national executive committee member Aaron Motsoaledi was heckled as he pleaded party members at the Maphoto branch to not nominate Gigaba.

An ANC member closely linked to Gigaba told News24 the minister was being nominated to serve across the country, with the Eastern Cape, Free State, Limpopo and his home province of KwaZulu-Natal including his name on lists of those they wanted to see serving at national level.

Ramaphosa indicated that he would meet the Public Protector's deadline to take action against the minister, which is set for Wednesday, November 14.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    anc  |  malusi ­gigaba  |  durban  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Why President Ramaphosa wants NDPP interviews held behind closed doors

59 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Parliamentary debate on expropriating land without compensation
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, November 10 2018-11-10 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

IT Manager (contract)

Cape Town CBD
Communicate Cape Town IT
R330 000.00 - R458 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 