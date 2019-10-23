 

BREAKING | Mmusi Maimane will resign as DA leader

2019-10-23 13:03

Tshidi Madia, Lizeka Tandwa & Pieter du Toit

DA leader Mmusi Maimane (PHOTO: Melinda Stuurman)

DA leader Mmusi Maimane (PHOTO: Melinda Stuurman)

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has decided to resign as federal leader of the DA, several well-placed sources in the party have confirmed to News24.

Maimane is expected to hold a press conference on Wednesday afternoon at 15:00.

The DA's federal executive held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss, among other things, the resignation of former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba and the future of the City of Johannesburg.

Maimane also called a press conference in Johannesburg, which was due to be held at 13:00. A subsequent media alert, sent two hours later, pushed the scheduled briefing back by two hours to 15:00.

The press briefing will take place at the party's Nkululeko House headquarters in Johannesburg.

Maimane ascended to the position of federal leader in May 2015, when he defeated Wilmot James at the party's congress in Port Elizabeth.

One of his most vocal supporters at the time was Mashaba, who Maimane described as a "hero" when the City of Johannesburg mayor announced his resignation from the party on Monday.

Maimane succeeded Helen Zille as party leader.

Maimane has faced increasing pressure since the beginning of 2019, with the party divided over whether to include race as a key factor in its redress policies. The strength of his leadership was also questioned in a review report compiled after the DA failed to grow its support in May's national elections.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

- Additional reporting Paul Herman and Sheldon Morais

da  |  mmusi maimane  |  johannesburg ­  |  politics
