 

Will Shaun Abrahams be sacked? Ramaphosa's decision hinges on court rulings

2018-06-22 18:08

Paul Herman

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (AFP)

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

President Cyril Ramaphosa is waiting for two Constitutional Court judgments before he decides on the position of National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams, a parliamentary reply revealed.

Ramaphosa was responding to a parliamentary question posed by DA MP Choloane David Matsepe, released on Thursday.

He asked Ramaphosa "whether he intends to remove Abrahams from the position of National Director [of Public Prosecutions] (NDPP)", and "if not, why not?"

He also asked whether he had found that the NPA was capable of executing its mandate under Abrahams' incumbent leadership.

"On February 28, the Constitutional Court heard argument in two cases - one brought by former NDPP Mxolisi Nxasana, and one brought by Corruption Watch, Freedom Under Law and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution," Ramaphosa replied.

"One of the questions before the court in these cases, was whether or not Mr Abrahams was lawfully appointed, and, if not, whether or not he should vacate his office.

"We await the judgment of the Constitutional Court in these appeals."

In addition, Freedom Under Law and the Helen Suzman Foundation have also approached the High Court for orders to institute inquiries into Abrahams' fitness to hold office and that of other senior NPA members, the reply continued.

As for the second half of the question, Ramaphosa said the effectiveness of law enforcement institutions depended to a great extent on capable and credible management.

"As we committed to do in the State of the Nation Address, we are working to ensure that the entire leadership of the National Prosecuting Authority is strengthened."

Appeals stall process

The North Gauteng High Court ordered Ramaphosa in December 2017 - while he was still deputy president - to appoint a new head of the NPA after the court declared the post vacant.

Freedom under Law, Corruption Watch and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution had gone to court seeking an order declaring former NDPP Mxolisi Nxasana's 2015 removal invalid.

Judge President Dunstan Mlambo ruled that it would not be just for the former prosecutions boss to be reinstated, and that then president Jacob Zuma was conflicted in appointing a new NDPP.

Nxasana had accepted a golden handshake from Zuma worth R17.3m in 2015. An inquiry into his fitness to hold office was abruptly halted before his departure.

The subsequent appeals have stalled the implementation of the court order.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    npa  |  shaun abrahams  |  cyril rama­phosa  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

General De Lange not forced out, but opted to leave – national police

2018-06-22 17:58

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Mixed reactions to new North West premier's age
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 20 2018-06-20 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 