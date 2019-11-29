Willem Breytenbach case: Police investigating 3 criminal cases as sex assault claims pile up

Three criminal cases and an enquiry case docket have been registered in relation to allegations of sexual abuse against former media executive Willem Breytenbach.

"Kindly be advised that the matter you are referring to is still under investigation… The finer aspects of our investigation cannot be disclosed at this stage," said Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut on Friday.

With regards to the enquiry docket, Netwerk24 quoted Traut as saying it was the result of another statement by another alleged victim. The report said police wanted to investigate by the book.

Earlier on Friday, News24 reported six more young men had accused Breytenbach of sexual grooming, harassment and assault during his time at Media24 and as a digital entrepreneur.

The men came forward after the publication of Deon Wiggett's podcast, My Only Story, on News24 three weeks ago.

FOLLOW THE STORY | A podcast series and live investigation into a sexual predator

They spoke to News24 on condition of anonymity - some still fear Breytenbach, while others do not want their families to know what had happened to them or fear negative repercussions in their professional careers.

This brings to 26 the number of men, known to News24 and Wiggett, who have accused Breytenbach of rape or sexual assault since 1990 when he was a teacher at Grey College in Bloemfontein.

He later taught at Willowmore and Langenhoven high schools in Riversdale, where he also allegedly committed acts of sexual assault against minors before joining Media24 in 1995 as an education reporter at Die Burger.

Media24 has condemned Breytenbach's alleged actions and called on its employees to come forward with evidence and report it to the police.

Breytenbach has refused to comment on any allegations. Last Friday, he told News24 his lawyer would react at an appropriate time.

Warrant Officer Rowan Andrews is the investigating officer in the case. He has confirmed to News24 that the criminal investigation into Breytenbach is ongoing and has asked members of the public with information that can assist the case to contact him on 082 729 8155 or 021 590 1001.

News24 is continuing its investigation into Breytenbach. If you have information about him or his whereabouts, send an email to tips@24.com.