William Booth attempted hit: 5 men, 2 women arrested in late-night Cape Town bust

Western Cape police have released photographs of suspects wanted in connection with the attempted murder of Cape Town lawyer William Booth, as well as the vehicle they had been driving. ( Supplied, SAPS)

Seven suspects were arrested in a late-night bust on Wednesday in connection with the attempted murder of prominent Cape Town attorney William Booth last month.

Booth, 65, was shot at while he was in his garage in Higgovale in the Cape Town City Bowl on April 9. He was unharmed.

Police at the time said they were searching for two suspects wearing surgical masks who had fled the scene. On Wednesday, police released photographs of two suspects and a vehicle.

Western Cape police have now confirmed that five men and two women were arrested on Wednesday night in Woodstock, a few hours after releasing the photographs.

"The vehicle used by the suspects at the time of the incident was also recovered and confiscated," said Colonel Andrè Traut on Thursday.

"The suspects are currently being questioned by detectives, and court appearances are yet to be scheduled."

No further details were given regarding the charges for each suspect.

On Wednesday, police had said that the initial two suspects were identified via surveillance cameras caught three days before the attempted hit.

"For a period of three days prior to the attack, during the morning, the two suspects were captured by surveillance cameras in the neighbourhood being dropped off in a white Hyundai Credo (possibly a 2018-2020 year model)," Traut said on Wednesday.

"The vehicle was not fitted with number plates in the front or on the rear, but had a temporary paper number with a GP registration attached to the rear window. One of the suspects was wearing an ostentatious ring on his right hand, and one was wearing Kappa-branded clothing."

Traut urged the public with any information on the case to contact Western Cape SAPS.

- Compiled by Paul Herman