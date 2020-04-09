 

William Booth attempted hit: Detectives scouring camera footage for 2 shooters

2020-04-09 13:04

Murray Williams

Police at the scene of the home of top criminal attorney William Booth in Cape Town after he survived an attempted hit while in his garage. (Murray Williams, News24)

Police at the scene of the home of top criminal attorney William Booth in Cape Town after he survived an attempted hit while in his garage. (Murray Williams, News24)

Detectives are urgently scouring reams of high-tech surveillance footage to track down two gunmen who opened fire on top defence attorney William Booth at his home in Cape Town on Thursday morning.

The high-profile lawyer survived the sunrise shooting at his home in the upmarket Cape Town suburb of Higgovale.

Crime scene investigators combed the neighbourhood for clues on foot.

Sources said in other parts of the city detectives were accessing recordings from several different camera systems to search for the apparent getaway vehicle.

These included the private security cameras linked to contracted safety providers in the neighbourhood.

Also, Cape Town's network of licence plate recognition (LPR) cameras were being examined, which could potentially allow police to follow the shooters' movements along the city's roads. There are two primary LPR networks, in which camera owners collaborate to share information.

The City of Cape Town has its own camera network too, as does the SA National Roads Agency Ltd (Sanral) - and these are closely monitored at the City's state-of-the-art Transport Management Centre (TMC) in Goodwood.

Police at the scene of the home of top criminal attorney William Booth in Cape Town after he survived an attempted hit while in his garage. (Murray Williams, News24)

Booth did not wish to comment.

The suburb of Higgovale comprises a tangled network of streets, which thread between multi-storey homes perched on the steep mountainside below the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway's Lower Station - offering sweeping views over the City Bowl and Table Bay.

Western Cape police confirmed an attempted murder case was under investigation, and that two suspects were being sought.

"Two armed suspects wearing surgical masks fired shots at the victim, but failed in their attempt and fortunately missed," said police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut.

They fled the scene and are yet to be arrested, he added.

william booth  |  cape town  |  crime
