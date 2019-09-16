Winde, Fritz welcome SANDF's extended stay, but want to see a few changes

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and his Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz on Monday welcomed the news that the South African National Defence Force's deployment would be extended by six months.

Winde, who had repeatedly called for the deployment, also this month called for an extension to the original two-month deployment, which was due to end on Monday.

He had requested an extension from President Cyril Ramaphosa and Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, on condition that certain undertakings were met.

The presidency on Monday confirmed the extension until March 31, 2020.

"We wrote to the President to request the extension because we believe that the army can play an important role in peacekeeping in some of our communities most impacted by crime," he said.

"In our letter to the president, we set out very clear conditions for an extension, because we believe that the effectiveness of the army needs to be maximized, and the outcomes of their deployment monitored. It is unclear at this stage whether the president, and the ministers of police and defence will be implementing the conditions we requested."

The statement repeated the six points the provincial government would like to see implemented.

