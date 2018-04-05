 

'Winnie didn't kill Stompie Seipei' – Vytjie Mentor

2018-04-05 21:20

Christina Pitt

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor (File, Paul Herman, News24)

Former ANC Member of Parliament Vytjie Mentor told the congregation at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Thursday that Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was not responsible for Stompie Seipei's death.

Mentor's declaration comes after people took to social media soon after her death at the age of 81 on Monday to accuse Madikizela-Mandela of murdering the 14-year-old boy in 1989.

Madikizela-Mandela was an anti-apartheid activist, often referred to as "Mother of the Nation".

"Winnie didn't kill Stompie Seipei. Not the court of law, not the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) could link Winnie to the orchestration or directly instructed that Stompie must be killed," said Mentor.

"It is a lie, it a fallacy and a fabrication that the governing party never bothered to debunk and to expose as an untruth."

Mentor said she was disgusted by the negative comments made about Madikizela-Mandela.

'Hung out to dry'

Mentor recalled an interview Madikizela-Mandela gave 20 years ago on land expropriation.

"She was a futurist, because she dealt with these issues years ago. She spoke about land and means of production.

"She said land must be redistributed and expropriated. But this doesn't mean whites should be driven into the sea. She was later hung out to dry by her colleagues," said Mentor.

Mentor further explained the reasons why Madikizela-Mandela's colleagues may have been threatened by her.

"We all knew her as a symbol of hope and defiance and maybe she became too big. As you know, it is undesirable for an individuals to grow bigger than their parties," she said.

She also spoke about the erection of a monument in Madikizela-Mandela's honour.

"We don't want a monument of stone and bricks, but one that bridges the gap between the rich and the poor," said Mentor.

