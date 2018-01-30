 

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela discharged from hospital after kidney infection

2018-01-30 19:38

Iavan Pijoos

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela (File, Netwerk24)

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela (File, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - The Mandela family announced on Tuesday that Winnie Madikizela-Mandela had been discharged from Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg, after she was treated for a kidney infection.  

The ex-wife of late president Nelson Mandela was admitted to Milpark on January 20 with a kidney infection. 

The South African anti-apartheid veteran had suffered from exhaustion and had also complained of a loss of appetite and a painful leg before she had been admitted. 

The spokesperson for the family, Victor Dlamini, said they were delighted that she was discharged.  

"She is much better than when she went into hospital. She will be recovering at home," Dlamini told News24. 

The 81-year-old Mandela said the doctors and nurses who looked after her were wonderful.

"I’m pleased to be going back home where I’ll be able to rest and fully recuperate from the short illness," she said.

Read more on:    winnie madikizela mandela  |  johannesburg  |  health

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

News24 appoints public editor to address reader complaints

2018-01-23 10:12

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Capitec responds to Viceroy report
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, January 30 2018-01-30 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 