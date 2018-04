Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has left her Soweto home for the last time

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela during an interview with the City Press newspaper at her home in Soweto in 2010. (Photo by Gallo Images/City Press/Leon Sadiki)

The body of struggle icon Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has left her Orlando West home for the very last time.

The coffin, which was covered by a South African flag, left the house in a black hearse at around 08:30 on Saturday.

Madikizela-Mandela died at the Milpark hospital after a long illness on April 2. She was 81.

The ANC held a vigil for her on Friday night.

A private service was held at the home at around 06:00 and the body was viewed for the last time.

The procession then headed to Orlando Stadium where the main funeral service was taking place.

After the service, the procession is expected to go to the Fourways Memorial Park, where she will be laid to rest.

Some of the mourners seen entering the home were late former president Nelson Mandela's wife, Graca Machel, Ministers Gwede Mantashe, Paul Mashatile and some family members.

Some of the family members were transported to the stadium in white buses and President Cyril Ramaphosa's motorcade followed shortly after.